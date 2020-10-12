Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of OKTA opened at $236.45 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,764 shares of company stock worth $45,704,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 47.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

