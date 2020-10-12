Mizuho Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $245.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.10.

Okta stock opened at $236.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total value of $584,748.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,475.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,764 shares of company stock worth $45,704,111 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Okta by 182.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Okta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

