Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

OYST stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $648.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.30.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.15. Research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

