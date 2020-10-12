Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold a total of 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.