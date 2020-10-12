Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,879. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pegasystems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

