Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy”

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $361.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.