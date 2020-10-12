Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $129.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

TRV stock opened at $115.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

