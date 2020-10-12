Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to Buy at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

