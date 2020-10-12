Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PIPR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:PIPR opened at $81.88 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $295.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.29 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southside Bancshares stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

