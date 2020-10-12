Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Dawson James

Dawson James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Dawson James currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,035.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,738,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,793,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 348,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,550. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

