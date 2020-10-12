First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 424.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,620 shares of company stock worth $204,663. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $15.62 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

