First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 1,572 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $133.37 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

