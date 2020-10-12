DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,758,000 after acquiring an additional 453,423 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. TheStreet downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.