Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wix.Com by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $291.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.78 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wix.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

