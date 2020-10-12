Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.52 Million Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 172.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EV opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $61.25.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

