First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 2,540 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth $2,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $9,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,768 shares of company stock worth $19,867,243 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

