First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,434,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.