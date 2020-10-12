Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,356,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

