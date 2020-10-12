First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.07 on Monday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

