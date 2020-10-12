First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,769 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after purchasing an additional 295,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.65.

NYSE VTR opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $73.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.