3,248 Shares in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Dell by 1,662.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,168 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dell during the 2nd quarter worth $65,119,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Dell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,981,000 after acquiring an additional 732,664 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,312,092.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at $14,641,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,918,498.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,578 shares of company stock worth $46,114,157. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.