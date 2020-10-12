Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

