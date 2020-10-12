Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.51 Million in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 474,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.23% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $271.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

