Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 24.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Vereit by 86.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after buying an additional 12,011,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after buying an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vereit by 272.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 7,918,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VER stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

