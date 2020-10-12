First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 20,237 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.