84,285 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of PC Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 47.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $166,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.91. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

