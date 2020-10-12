Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 68.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

