Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 199,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 745,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 479,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $905.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

