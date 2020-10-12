Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 196,449 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Nektar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 506.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $122,839.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $233,777.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,234.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,226 shares of company stock worth $1,315,198. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

