Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 332,611 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 332,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Sangamo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.17. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

