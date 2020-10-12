MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 55.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,803 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 91.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 303,503 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.