Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $126.18 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.