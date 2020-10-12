Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,487 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

