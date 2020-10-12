Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $175,000 Position in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.28% of Qumu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Qumu during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.20. Qumu Corp has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

