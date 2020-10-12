Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

In related news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

