Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 289,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.40 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

