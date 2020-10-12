Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $204,000 Investment in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,644,000 after acquiring an additional 119,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 134.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $91.84 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

