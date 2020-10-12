Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $211,000 Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.84 and a beta of 0.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

