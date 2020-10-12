Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $223,000 in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at $77,518,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,771,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,185,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 2,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,028,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after purchasing an additional 990,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 6,833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 928,998 shares during the period.

Perspecta stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

