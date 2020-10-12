Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $46.69 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

