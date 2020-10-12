Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $224,000 Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $781.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

