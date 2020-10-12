Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,378 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

