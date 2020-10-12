6,721 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.84 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

