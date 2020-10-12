Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dillard’s by 89.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $84.47. The firm has a market cap of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

