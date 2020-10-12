Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,492 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 714,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ATI opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

