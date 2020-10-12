Truist Securiti Comments on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.

Shares of CDEV opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.69. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $81,450. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after buying an additional 13,193,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 4,642,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,952,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

