Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.