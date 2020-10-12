Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Accolade in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of ACCD opened at $38.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.15. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

