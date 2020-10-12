Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Extreme Networks in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

