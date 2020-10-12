Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Extreme Networks in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $566.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Truist Securiti Comments on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings
Truist Securiti Comments on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings
Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Accolade Inc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Accolade Inc Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share
Extreme Networks, Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Extreme Networks, Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP Issued By Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report