Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Decreased by Analyst

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

